Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 312.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,073,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 87,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,975,000.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.65. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

