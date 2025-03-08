Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.48.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

