The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,003,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

