Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,685 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

REGN stock opened at $707.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $853.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

