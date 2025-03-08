Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

