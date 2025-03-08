Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.57%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.