Atria Investments Inc Sells 454 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $135.67 and a one year high of $180.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.57.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.