Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 23,051 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in LiveRamp by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,683.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.