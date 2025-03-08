Inceptionr LLC Invests $715,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,714,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,054,000 after acquiring an additional 526,763 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,842,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lear by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,713,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,046,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 24.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,975,000 after acquiring an additional 247,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.36.

Lear Stock Up 4.3 %

LEA opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

