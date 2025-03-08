Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 11,982 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,982 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alarm.com by 52.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $58.92 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,955.20. This trade represents a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

