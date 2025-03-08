One Capital Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.