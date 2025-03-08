Wells Fargo & Company Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $268.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHX. Bank of America lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

LHX stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.99%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

