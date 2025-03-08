Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $529.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $548.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

