Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,305 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. FMR LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

