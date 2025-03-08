Larson Financial Group LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

