Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 37,663 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,663 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 10.7 %

DFIS stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.