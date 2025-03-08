SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

