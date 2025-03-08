Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,811 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,173,000 after purchasing an additional 320,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,071,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,721,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3,587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,229 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

