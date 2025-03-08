Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,566,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,646,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,579,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $74.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

