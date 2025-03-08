One Capital Management LLC Takes $270,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

