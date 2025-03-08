One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

