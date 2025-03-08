Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,429,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $575.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.