GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

GHRS stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. GH Research has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

