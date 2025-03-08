Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DK. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $891.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.14. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. Delek US’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Delek US by 691.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 286,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,279,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,492,000 after buying an additional 480,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

