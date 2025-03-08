Brokerages Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT at $233.00

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,928,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 536,389 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,999,000 after buying an additional 438,012 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,339,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 642.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 235,211 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $206.82 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.