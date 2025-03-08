Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,325,885 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,325,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,320,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,059,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,972 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

