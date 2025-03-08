Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,325,885 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,325,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,320,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,059,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,972 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.