Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $140.04 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 362,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,039,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

ZBRA opened at $292.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.64 and its 200 day moving average is $371.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

