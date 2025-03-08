Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $154,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $241.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $246.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,441 shares of company stock worth $1,547,835. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

