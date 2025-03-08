Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $137.86 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,951,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $137,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE BRX opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

