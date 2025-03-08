State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,164.36. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,464 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

UTHR stock opened at $315.91 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

