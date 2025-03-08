Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $151,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in PTC by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $84,549,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PTC by 33.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.53 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.