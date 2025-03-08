Keybank National Association OH Purchases 286 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $149,211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,330.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 753,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 722,565 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after purchasing an additional 712,228 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,481,000 after purchasing an additional 694,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,083,000 after purchasing an additional 488,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $150.90 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

