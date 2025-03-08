State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $214.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.21 and a 52-week high of $254.60.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.