American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $143,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average of $134.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

