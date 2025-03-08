River Global Investors LLP Takes $16.07 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

River Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,073,000. HEICO accounts for approximately 3.1% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in HEICO by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $263.17 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $283.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.50.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

