Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,839 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 1.2% of River Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

