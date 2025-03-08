Geoffrey Sam Purchases 407,594 Shares of Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam acquired 407,594 shares of Change Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$24,863.23 ($15,637.25).

Change Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.81.

About Change Financial

Change Financial Limited, a fintech company, offers payment as a service solutions in South East Asia, Oceania, Latin America, the United States, and internationally. It provides Vertexon PaaS, a physical and virtual card issuing and transaction processing platform; and PaySim, payment testing solution.

