Geoffrey Sam Purchases 407,594 Shares of Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam acquired 407,594 shares of Change Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$24,863.23 ($15,637.25).
Change Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.81.
About Change Financial
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Change Financial
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Change Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.