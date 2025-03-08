Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells $14,520.87 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $14,520.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,131.19. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atomera Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $6.06 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 106.81% and a negative net margin of 13,655.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

Atomera Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

