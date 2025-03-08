Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $18,330.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider James J. Whalen sold 195 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $18,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,092. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FOUR stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at $399,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 35.3% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

