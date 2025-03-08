Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Senior Officer Purchases C$20,620.00 in Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derren James Newell acquired 2,000 shares of Source Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,620.00.

Source Energy Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.82. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.14 and a twelve month high of C$18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.87.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

