Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.88 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,731. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $2,203,387 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

