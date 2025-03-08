River Global Investors LLP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

River Global Investors LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.5 %
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99.
Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
