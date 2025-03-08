AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1,237.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574,386 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $253,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 204,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bradyco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.28. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.