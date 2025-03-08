Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,072 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $81,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $7,074,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 71,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 556,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $532,142,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $891.11 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $950.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.53.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

