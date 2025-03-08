Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,049 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,049 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

