Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Position Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

