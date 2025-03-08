Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 1703320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 80.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 96,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 147,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Featured Articles

