Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

Shares of BZLFY opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

