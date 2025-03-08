State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 176,799 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 732.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,687 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $336.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $321.93 and a 52-week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

