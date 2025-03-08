Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 846314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.
